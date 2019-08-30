UrduPoint.com
Pliskova Fights Into US Open Last 16

Fri 30th August 2019

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 US Open runner-up, battled into the last 16 at Flushing Meadows on Friday with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Third seed Pliskova, who has a chance of taking the world number one ranking this fortnight, will meet British 16th seed Johanna Konta or China's Zhang Shuai for a place in the quarter-finals.

