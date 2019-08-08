UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pliskova Keeps No. 1 Hopes Alive By Reaching Toronto Quarters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

Pliskova keeps no. 1 hopes alive by reaching Toronto quarters

Toronto, Canada, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Karolina Pliskova kept the pressure on Naomi Osaka in the battle to take the world number one ranking by reaching the quarter-finals of the WTA tournament in Toronto on Thursday.

The Czech third seed saw off Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to set up a last-eight clash with either Canadian rising star Bianca Andreescu or fifth-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens.

Pliskova, 27, must reach the semi-finals to have a chance of reclaiming the world number one ranking but if Osaka makes the last-eight, then Pliskova would need to reach the final to stay in contention.

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty's stint as the world's top-ranked player ended after she was knocked out on Tuesday.

Japanese star Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, takes on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in her last-16 tie later on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Toronto Osaka Estonia Australian Open

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

41 minutes ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

1 hour ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

1 hour ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

2 hours ago

JI for kicking off global drive on Kashmir issue

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.