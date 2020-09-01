UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pliskova, Seeds Shrug Off 'weird' Atmosphere At US Open

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Pliskova, seeds shrug off 'weird' atmosphere at US Open

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Top seed Karolina Pliskova shrugged off the eerily quiet atmosphere to reach the second round of the US Open as the women's draw followed the form book on Monday.

World number three Pliskova, elevated to top seed in the absence of world number one Ashleigh Barty and second-ranked Simona Halep, needed just over an hour to dispose of Ukraine's Anghelina Kalinina.

The Czech ace overcame an early wobble, when Kalinina fought back from 1-4 down to level at 4-4 in the first set, to clinch a 6-4, 6-0 victory in 1hr 3min.

The 28-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2016, will now face France's Caroline Garcia in the second round.

Pliskova, who made a disappointing early exit at last week's ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open tune-up event in New York, said she was adjusting to playing before empty stands at the Open, where spectators are barred because of Covid-19 protocols.

"I felt better than in my previous match, last week," Pliskova said after her tie on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

"I think the center court is better place to play no matter -- I mean, it's still without people, but I just felt somehow a little better.

"And I had a lot of practices on this court, so I felt just quite used to it." Pliskova's sixth-seeded compatriot Petra Kvitova also advanced safely, downing Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2.

The 30-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion, who has never gone beyond the quarter-finals in New York, said she was adjusting to the empty stands, as well as tournament regulations which prevent players from sightseeing in the city.

"It's been different, for sure," Kvitova said. "I'm glad that I had a couple of matches before to kind of get used to these new things.

"I really had to get used to being in the bubble. It's something totally different, which I was normally doing -- going out for a coffee, sitting in Central Park.

"Suddenly this is not the option." Elsewhere on Monday, Germany's 17th seed Angelique Kerber, the 2016 US Open champion, booked her second-round berth with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 32-year-old admitted the fan-free atmosphere had required a mental adjustment.

"It's a little bit weird to play without fans and without the support and the atmosphere on the center courts," Kerber said.

"It's a little bit like the feeling when you play practice matches against the players. But of course you know it's like a serious game.

"It is more, for me today, it was more also mentally to prepare for the match that I know we play without fans and all the situation. It was not so easy at the beginning, but then, yeah, you get used to it a little bit."

Related Topics

World Australia Ukraine France Germany New York Romania Women 2016 Event All From Top Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

3 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

2 hours ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

3 hours ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.