Pliskova upsets top seed Sabalenka to reach Montreal final

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova rolled into the final of the WTA hardcourt tournament in Montreal on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The win was a repeat for the fourth-seeded Czech, who defeated her Belarus rival in three sets two months ago in their All England Club semi-final.

Pliskova will fight for the Montreal title against either American Jessica Pegula or Italy's Camila Giorgi.

Pliskova fired 10 aces to win her 39th match of the season, top of the table on the WTA.

The Czech has won 12 of her past 13 matches, but she's seeking her first title of the season.

Pliskova saved two of the three break points she faced while breaking Sabalenka four times.