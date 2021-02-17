PM addresses Governing Council of IFAD; proposes five-point agenda to end poverty, hunger

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday describing agriculture as "central to human survival", proposed a five-point agenda to end poverty and hunger from the world by investing in sustainable agriculture development, ensuring adequate and fair prices of food products, applying new technologies and rethinking patterns of food consumption and production.

"I further propose that a new strategy for sustainable food production and consumption should be considered and adopted at the Food Systems Summit next year," Imran Khan said while addressing the inaugural session of the Governing Council of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) held in Rome, Italy in virtual format.

The prime minister, in his key-note address, also spoke on the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economies of various countries, especially the developing ones, pushing another 100 million people into extreme poverty.

He also shared with participants Pakistan's experiences and efforts to mitigate the sufferings of poor people, including the historic $8 billion relief package given by his government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

\More\932