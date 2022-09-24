PM alarms world to climatic changes staring at face of humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he had reminded the world that climatic induced calamity that befell on Pakistan would not stay here if urgent action was not taken.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister, referring to his speech at the United Nations General Assembly session, said that he had cautioned the world about the imminent climatic impacts that had been staring at the face of entire humanity.

"Let global response not be guided by cameras but empathy and concern for humankind," he added.

"The crux of my speech at UNGA was to warn the world of what stares humanity in the face. The climate-induced calamity Pakistan is facing today will not stay in Pakistan if no urgent action is taken. Let global response not be guided by cameras but empathy & concern for humankind." In another tweet, the prime minister maintained that he made it clear to world that Pakistan desired peaceful and good neighbourly relations with India.

For this, he said, India should reverse post-August 2019 actions and stop the process of demographic change in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).