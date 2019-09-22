NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday appreciated role of the Amnesty International for highlighting at the international level, the recent incidents and gross human right violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The prime minister was talking to Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo, who called on him in New York, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The Amnesty secretary general apprised the prime minister about the Indian government's hurdles in the working of human rights organization and their efforts to access people in the IOJ&K.