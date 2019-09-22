UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Appreciates Amnesty's Role In Highlighting Rights Violations In IOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 09:50 PM

PM appreciates Amnesty's role in highlighting rights violations in IOJ&K

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday appreciated role of the Amnesty International for highlighting at the international level, the recent incidents and gross human right violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The prime minister was talking to Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo, who called on him in New York, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The Amnesty secretary general apprised the prime minister about the Indian government's hurdles in the working of human rights organization and their efforts to access people in the IOJ&K.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Amnesty International Jammu Kumi New York Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

250 bedded hospital to be established in Skardu

27 seconds ago

Researchers discover world's first blood incubator ..

3 minutes ago

KP government providing free treatment to HIV pati ..

3 minutes ago

Bouteflika brother stands trial with Algerian ex-s ..

3 minutes ago

German machine-tool makers forecast output slide i ..

3 minutes ago

Participation of US President in rally of Modi is ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.