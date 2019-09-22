UrduPoint.com
PM Appreciates Amnesty's Role In Highlighting Human Right Violations In IOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid 21 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 10:40 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday appreciated the lead role of Amnesty International in presenting the real state of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and amplifying the voices of the Kashmiri population in a state of seven-week long lockdown.

The Amensty's efforts had helped raise the international community's awareness about the continuing sufferings of the Kashmiri people, he said while talking to Secretary General of Amnesty International Komi Naidoo, who called on him.

The prime minister discussed with Naidoo the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the IOJ&K since India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

He also lauded the Amnesty's report on the use of pellet guns by India and their devastating impact on the Kashmiri youth.

It was observed that the two UN reports on Kashmir served as a strong basis for continued civil society advocacy in support of the Kashmiri people.

Naidoo briefed the prime minister on the Amnesty's advocacy work on Kashmir including #LetKashmirSpeak.

He also updated the prime minister on the Amnesty's work relating to climate justice and suggested consideration of Global South advocacy by the latter on a range of climate change related issues.

