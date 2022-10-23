PM appreciates Pakistan cricket team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the performance of Pakistan's cricket team against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup being played in Australia.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "Brilliant effort, Team Pakistan.

Great game!"The national team had set a target of 160 runs for the arch-rival India in the capacity-filled Melbourne Cricket Stadium, but the Indian team achieved the target in the nerves-rattling last over at the loss of six wickets.