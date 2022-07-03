PM approves five-day public holidays on Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved five-day public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Azha from July 8 to July 12 (Friday to Tuesday).

According to a letter of the PM Office shared by the press wing, the cabinet secretary was directed to take further action after PM's approval.

Earlier, the Cabinet Division had moved a summary to the PM's office regarding Eid holidays.