PM Arrives AJK To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

February 05, 2023

PM arrives AJK to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived here on a day-long visit to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and other high officials.

The prime minister was presented with a guard of honour. He also laid a floral wreath at Kashmir Monument to pay tribute to the Kashmiri Shuhada.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and political leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister will also address the AJK Legislative Assembly.

