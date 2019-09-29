PM arrives home to a rousing welcome

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday arrived here to a very warm welcome by a huge number of people after his participation in 74th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

At the airport, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of his delegation, was warmly received by the Federal ministers, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, party leaders, workers and a larger number of people.

A large number of enthusiastic residents from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and from other parts of the country including AJK had started converging at the Islamabad Airport in the afternoon to get a glimpse of their beloved Prime Minister and were keen to hear from him.

Carrying banners, placards, party, national and Azad Jammu and Kashmir flags, as welcoming gestures, they kept on chanting slogans to greet and hail their leader who had very effectively presented Kashmir issue at the UNGA, besides, addressing other looming issues of Islamphobia, global warming and money laundering.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Pakistan after a brief stay there.

The the Prime Minister has arrived Jeddah from New York after spending a high-level week at the United Nations, holding wide ranging talks with various heads of the governments and political leaders including US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UK Premier Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, UN Secretary General and others on the sidelines of 74th session of UNGA.

The Prime Minister, on September 27, delivered a historic speech in the UN General Assembly session highlighting the Kashmir, Islamphobia, global warming and money laundering issues in his most articulated and emphatic manner, which won worldwide accolades.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, he also spoke at various international think tanks and interacted with the global media.