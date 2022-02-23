UrduPoint.com

PM Arrives In Russia On Two-day Official Visit; Receives Red Carpet Welcome

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 10:20 PM

PM arrives in Russia on two-day official visit; receives red carpet welcome

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) , Feb 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Russia on a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the airport, the prime minister and his delegation was warmly received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and the high officials of Pakistan Embassy. He was also given a guard of honour.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiani.

After a span of two decades, this is the first visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia.

The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit.

During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation, according to the Foreign Office.

They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister's visit will contribute to the further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Pakistan-Russia relations have made impressive progress over the past two decades. There has been regular interaction between the two sides at the highest level as well as the working level.

Prime Minister Khan had spoken thrice to President Putin on August 25, 2021, September 14, 2021 and January 17, 2022. The prime minister has also extended an invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Foreign Office Exchange Russia Visit Progress Vladimir Putin Abdur Razzak January August September Commerce Airport

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

2 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

3 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

4 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

4 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

4 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>