PM arrives Muzaffarabad to address AJK Legislative Assembly

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived here to address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to a press release of the PM Office media wing, upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by president AJK Sardar Masood Khan and prime minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented a guard of honour and the national anthem was played.

The government had decided to observe 14th August in solidarity with the brave Kashmiris of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) and their just struggle for their right of self determination.