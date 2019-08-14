UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Arrives Muzaffarabad To Address AJK Legislative Assembly

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

PM arrives Muzaffarabad to address AJK Legislative Assembly

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived here to address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to a press release of the PM Office media wing, upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by president AJK Sardar Masood Khan and prime minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented a guard of honour and the national anthem was played.

The government had decided to observe 14th August in solidarity with the brave Kashmiris of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) and their just struggle for their right of self determination.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Jammu Independence Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Media Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

20 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

21 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.