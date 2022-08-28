PM arrives Sukkur enroute to flood affected areas of Jaffarabad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived here to visit the flood affected Naseerabad Division.

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli received the prime minister.

The prime minister also took an aerial view of the flood affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan province.

Later, the prime minister left to visit flood affected areas of district Jaffarabad.