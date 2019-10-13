UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Arrives Tehran On One-day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

PM arrives Tehran on one-day visit

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday arrived in Tehran as a part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

Upon arrival at the airport, Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif received the prime minister, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and senior officials are accompanying the prime minister.

The prime minister will call on President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei during the visit.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran Visit Tehran Sunday Media Airport

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

27 minutes ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

2 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.