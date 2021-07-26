UrduPoint.com
PM Asks CDA To Put Up Plan For Public Utility Of F-9 Citizens Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to present a viable plan for the use of the vacant building of Citizens Club for the consumption of general public.

The prime minister asked the Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed to "take lead and hold consultations with the architect Nayyar Ali Dada to sort out the proper usage of the building".

The two-member committee will soon present proposals to the prime minister in this regard.

The instructions were issued as the prime minister chaired a meeting at the Citizens Club situated at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, to decide about its fate as the edifice lies abandoned since its completion in 2018.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, PM's Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Senator Faisal Javed, Chairman CDA Amer Ahmed Ali, architect Nayyar Ali Dada and Federal secretaries attended the meeting.

Spread over 22 acres and designed by renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, the building has facilities such as cafes, restaurants, indoor pool, gymnasium and a library. However, due to some legal issues, the building remains abandoned till further decision.

