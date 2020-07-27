PM asks nation for strict SOPs compliance on upcoming Eid, Muharram to avert virus rebound

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government's smart lockdown policy had yielded positive results with sharp decline in coronavirus cases, however asked the nation to adopt strict safety measures on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram ul Haram to prevent the virus rebound.

"Any recklessness on Eid and Muharram in terms of ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) could result in upsurge of coronavirus cases," the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation after chairing a meeting to review situation of COVID-19.

Imran Khan warned that the government would be forced to impose strict lockdown in case of spread of coronavirus, which would "result in increased financial losses and unemployment".

"However, on getting successful in controlling the spread of virus after these two occasions, the government will open up more sectors including schools, universities, tourism, restaurants, marriage halls and several other areas," he said.

He said with blessings of Allah Almighty, the country witnessed less coronavirus cases as compared to the world and added that any casual response by the public at the moment would be a gesture of ungratefulness.

The prime minister asked the people "not to repeat the mistake of ignoring SOPs like previous Eid which had put a heavy toll on lives along with unaffordable pressure on hospitals".

