PM assures all possible support to flood affected people

PATTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) , Aug 31 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured the flood affectees that the Federal coalition government would not rest till the rehabilitation of the last affected person.

Addressing a gathering of the affectees here, the prime minister said in this hour of trial, the federal coalition government, expressed its solidarity with the flood victims and assured them that they would stand with them in this hour of trial.

The federal government, National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other relevant departments were there to serve the affectees and alleviate their sufferings, he added.

The prime minister said the government was providing Rs25,000 amount to each affected family, besides a compensation amount of Rs1 million for the deceased.

He further assured that the federal government would provide the required stuff including tents, food and other non-food items to the affected people.

The prime minister said in the recent calamity, the people had lost their livestock and homes.

Expressing gratitude to the brotherly countries like Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Iran and friendly countries like China, UK, the US and others including the UN, he said the UAE was providing relief goods worth $50 million whereas US had announced $30 million in relief assistance. The UN had launched $160 million flash appeal for the flood affectees.

The prime minister further said that they would take collective decisions and ensure that the deserving families should get the relief assistance in a transparent manner and stressed that the relevant quarters would have to take the responsibility in this regard.

The prime minister also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the flash floods and torrential rains.