UrduPoint.com

PM Attends Exhibit Of Heartrending Photos Of Flood Havoc

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 03:30 AM

PM attends exhibit of heartrending photos of flood havoc

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Heart-wrenching photographs of the flood havoc in Pakistan were on display at an exhibition which was opened in the UN building's main lobby Thursday, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that he would convey the victims' distressed voices to the world when he addresses the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Twenty-five photographs tell the grim story of the deadly floods that have inundated one-third of Pakistan, inflicting huge damage to human lives, infrastructure, livestock and crops.

"I will convey the sufferings and feelings of our people when I address the UNGA on Friday," the prime minister told reporters at the exhibition where he was received by Melissa Fleming, the UN under Secretary-General for Global communications.

The exhibition, titled "Floods in Pakistan – A Climate Change", was organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in conjunction with the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

Also being screened were documentaries produced by the ministry as well as the U.N.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, who was present, also briefed the reporters as well as distinguished visitors to the exhibition on the extent of the flood damage.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the estimated loss to the Pakistan's economy was estimated at $30 billion, adding it could be more.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he said, had become "our voice." "I met him today and thanked him for raising the voice of the suffering humanity at the international stage," he said.

The prime minister said that the secretary-general told him that he will soon hold a donors' conference, either in New York or somewhere in Europe, to raise funds for the flood victims.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Flood Europe Maryam Aurangzeb New York Billion

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

3 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

3 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

3 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

3 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

3 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.