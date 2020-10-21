PM, Attorney General discuss pending court cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held discussions with Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan on various cases pending with the Supreme Court and the High Courts.

The discussion included action plan regarding cases of Federal board of Revenue in different courts and tribunals.

The matters relating to Island Authority Ordinance also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and his team for effectively pursuing the cases.

