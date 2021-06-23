UrduPoint.com
PM Briefed On 'enhanced Intelligence Cooperation' At ISI Sectt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee, where he was given a comprehensive briefing on enhanced intelligence cooperation.

The meeting held here at Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat. It was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and the chiefs of ISI, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.

"The prime minister appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee," the PM Office said.

Earlier, Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister and federal ministers at the ISI Secretariat.

The government had notified the establishment of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee on January 22 this year as a platform for intelligence coordination and for ensuring a unified and wholesome national intelligence assessment.

