PM briefed over law and order in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik and Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the overall law and order situation in the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present during the meeting, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was apprised of the steps taken for the protection of women. The prime minister directed for strict and immediate steps for ending incidents against women and for their protection. Immediate measures must be taken to ensure stringent punishment to the culprits, he added.

He also directed for ensuring steps for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

During the meeting, the prime minister was also briefed over the administrative steps taken against land grabbers, price hike and hoarding in the province.