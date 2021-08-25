UrduPoint.com

PM Briefed Over Law And Order In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

PM briefed over law and order in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik and Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the overall law and order situation in the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present during the meeting, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was apprised of the steps taken for the protection of women. The prime minister directed for strict and immediate steps for ending incidents against women and for their protection. Immediate measures must be taken to ensure stringent punishment to the culprits, he added.

He also directed for ensuring steps for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

During the meeting, the prime minister was also briefed over the administrative steps taken against land grabbers, price hike and hoarding in the province.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Price Women Media Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Rahat Khan appointed as PWHA General Manager

Rahat Khan appointed as PWHA General Manager

52 seconds ago
 Imam welcomes $50 mln credit facility, scholarship ..

Imam welcomes $50 mln credit facility, scholarships offered by Hungary

17 minutes ago
 Plantation ceremony held at college

Plantation ceremony held at college

17 minutes ago
 90 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

90 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

18 minutes ago
 Unchanged India bat against England in third Test

Unchanged India bat against England in third Test

18 minutes ago
 Haleem deplores PPP for neglecting Karachi during ..

Haleem deplores PPP for neglecting Karachi during 13 year rule

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.