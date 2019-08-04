UrduPoint.com
PM Chairing NSC Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

PM chairing NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday was chairing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

According to the PM office media wing, the meeting was underway with the prime minister in the chair.

Defence minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Kashmir Affairs, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Chief of the Army Staff, Naval Chief, Air Chief, AJK Prime Minister, special assistant on Information and broadcasting, foreign secretary, DG-ISI, and other senior officials were present.

