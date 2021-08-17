- Home
PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed various agenda items on development projects and other issues of importance, according to the PM Office.
