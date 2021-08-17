UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

PM chairs cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed various agenda items on development projects and other issues of importance, according to the PM Office.

