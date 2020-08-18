PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Federal cabinet to consider a number of important agenda items.

Upon arrival in the meeting, the prime minister was warmly greeted by the cabinet members.

According to the Prime Minister Office Media Wing, the cabinet members highly appreciated the prime minister for his dynamic leadership role to successfully counter the internal and external challenges during the last two years of the government.

