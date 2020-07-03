PM chairs high level meeting on internal, external security

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday reviewed internal and external security situation and expressed the resolve that sovereignty of the country would be protected at all costs.

Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid attended the meeting.

The meeting agreed that Pakistan believed in peaceful co-existence with its neighbors, however expressed the "will and capacity" to defend people and territorial integrity.

The meeting voiced serious concern over the continued human rights violation by Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice.

The meeting also paid glowing tributes to the bravery and coordinated efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies that successfully thwarted the recent attack on pakistan stock exchange.