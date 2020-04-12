PM chairs high level meeting to review Coronavirus situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday chaired a high level meeting to review situation in the aftermath of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the steps to control its spread besides, considering the strategy to ensure continuity in the industrial and economic activities and future planning.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers including Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Asad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Omar Ayub, Hamad Azhar, Syed Fakhar Imam, PM's advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, PM's special assistants Dr Moeed Yousaf, Dr Zafar Mirza, barrister Shahzad Akbar, Tania Adrius, focal person on coronavirus Dr Faisal, chairman National Disaster Management Authority and senior officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also participated in the meeting through video link.