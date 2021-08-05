UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs High Level Meeting To Review Law And Order

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

PM chairs high level meeting to review law and order

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated continued efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, civil armed forces and other law enforcement organizations in meeting both internal and external challenges.  The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting to review law and order situation, and implementation status of the National Action Plan 2014 that was formulated to ensure security in the length and breadth of country.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed, Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, DG MO Maj Gen Nauman Zakria, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, and senior civil and military officers.  While reviewing law and order situation in the country especially in tri-border areas of Punjab and Balochistan, it was decided to establish Inter-Provincial Border Committee to address boundary issues using Survey of Pakistan 2021.

It was also decided to further strengthen civil and police administration in the area to improve security of situation in the area, a press release issued by the PM Media Office said. The meeting also approved, in principle, a 5-year comprehensive socio-economic development plan for the less-developed areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur to bring them at par with other parts of province, especially in the area of infrastructure development, provision of water, health and education.  Reviewing the implementation status of National Action Plan 2014, the meeting expressed satisfaction over the achievements made so far and decided to update the Plan in order to make it more effective and cater to the needs of present times, especially meeting the challenges related to espionage, subversion and cyber security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Police Information Minister Education Punjab Water Law And Order Interior Minister ISPR Law Minister General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rashid Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Fawad Ahmed Inter Services Intelligenc Border Media Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Brussels Calls Iraq's Cooperation on Migrant Crisi ..

Brussels Calls Iraq's Cooperation on Migrant Crisis in Lithuania 'Extremely Cons ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt standing by Kashmiris through thick and t ..

PTI govt standing by Kashmiris through thick and thin: AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Muharram

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram

3 minutes ago
 30 killed in attacks in Burkina Faso: official tol ..

30 killed in attacks in Burkina Faso: official toll

3 minutes ago
 Parisians Gather Outside Constitutional Council to ..

Parisians Gather Outside Constitutional Council to Protest Against Health Passes

7 minutes ago
 Tallinn Calls Video of Estonian Consul's Detention ..

Tallinn Calls Video of Estonian Consul's Detention in St. Petersburg 'Provocatio ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.