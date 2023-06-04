UrduPoint.com

PM Concludes His Two-day Official Visit To Turkiye, Leaves For Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PM concludes his two-day official visit to Turkiye, leaves for Pakistan

ANKARA Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday left for Pakistan after concluding his two-day official visit to Turkiye.

At the Ankara International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by senior officials of Turkiye's Ministry of foreign affairs, members of the Turkish parliament, Ambassador of Pakistan Dr Yousaf Junaid and other members of the embassy, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

At the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister attended his inauguration ceremony in Ankara on June 3.

During his stay, the prime minister also held interaction with world leaders and discussed bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields between Pakistan and their respective countries.

He also held meetings with various delegations of business and trade companies and entities of Turkiye and discussed prospects of vast business and investment potential that existed between the two brotherly countries in various sectors.

The prime minister's visit was a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The prime minister conveyed warm felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to President Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkiye on May 28.

"Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters. Frequent leadership level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of friendship between the two countries," Foreign Office Spokesperson in the earlier statement had said.

