UrduPoint.com

PM Condemns Al-Aqsa Raid, Calls For Protection Of Palestinian Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine, condemned raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque and escalation of violence by the Israeli forces.

The prime minister in a tweet also stressed upon the international community to protect innocent Palestinian lives and uphold the international law and the UN Charter.

"Condemnable raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque & escalation of violence by Israel in gross violation of HR & humanitarian laws. We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians. Time for international community to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law & UN Charter," he posted on his twitter handle.

