PM condemns Chaman blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday strongly condemned the explosion in Chaman that killed at least five people and injured several others.

Prime Minister prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and directed best medical care for the injured, PM office said.

The explosive was fitted in a motorcycle parked at Chaman's Mall Road, resulting in the blast that killed passersby.