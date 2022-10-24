PM condemns unfounded sloganeering against state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condemned the raising of slogans by certain participants against the state institutions at a conference held in Lahore on Sunday and stressed for display of more responsibility at the public level.

The prime minister said that under the Constitution, the coalition government and his party, PML-N were determined to ensure the freedom of expression of every citizen.

The government itself provided such forums to the citizens to express their views and difference of opinion over the issues of public importance, PM Office Media Wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister regretted the use of such forums for the political purposes and targeting of the state institutions, especially the armed forces, adding their officers and Jawans had been sacrificing their lives for the protection of the country and securing it against all internal and external threats.

He assured the nation that they would ensure the basic right of the freedom of expression and said that he condemned the unnecessary slogans, raised against the state institutions.