PM Condoles Death Of VC Nishtar University, Former School-fellow Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

PM condoles death of VC Nishtar University, former school-fellow due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended his condolences to the families of Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Mustafa Kamal Pasha and his former school-fellow Nadeem Mumtaz, who died due to COVID-19.

The prime minister, in a tweet mentioned that both passed away as a result of coronavirus.

Imran Khan also mentioned that he and Nadeem Mumtaz were together atAitchison for nine years.

