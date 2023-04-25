UrduPoint.com

PM Congratulates President Erdogan On Maiden Flight Of Hurjet

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the successful maiden flight of Hurjet, a light combat aircraft.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister, responded to a tweet of President Erdogan, said that it was undoubtedly a huge achievement for Turkiye and Turkish defence industries.

"I wish greater success to brotherly Turkiye in TF-X project," he further added.

On Tuesday, according to media reports, the Turkish Aerospace Industries conducted the first successful flight test of its locally produced basic trainer and light-assault aircraft, known as the Hurjet.

