PM continues meetings with MNAs on day two ahead of Senate polls

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a series of meetings with Members of National Assembly (MNAs) at the Parliament House ahead of the Senate elections.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umer and Syed Amin ul Haq and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were present in different meetings.

The MNAs who met the Prime Minister include Raja Riaz Ahmed (NA-110), Raza Nasrullah Ghumman (NA-105), Khurram Shehzad (NA-107), Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai (NA-140), Rahat Amanullah Bhatti (NA-119), Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar (NA-135), Tahir Sadiq (NA-55), Muhammad Ibrahim Khan (NA-158), Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry (NA-85), Syed Faizul Hassan (NA-70), Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti (NA-87), Syed Mubeen Ahmed (NA-175), Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (NA-152), Prince Muhammad Nawaz (NA-12), Sher Akbar Khan (NA-9), Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti (NA-259), Khalid Hussain Magsi (NA-260), Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (NA-255), Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani (NA-226), Salahuddin (NA-227), Usama Qadri (NA-253), Iqbal Muhammad Ali (NA-240) and Kishwar Zehra.