PM Conveys Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Beijing Hospital Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PM conveys condolences over loss of lives in Beijing hospital fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives in a hospital fire in Beijing, China.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.

"May they find solace in the memory of their loved ones. Prayers for early recovery of the injured," he added.

According to media reports, the death toll from the incident rose to 29 after a fire erupted at Beijing Changfeng Hospital on Tuesday.

Among the dead, 26 were patients and one was family member of a patient, in addition to one care worker and one nurse, an official confirmed at the press conference.

Most of the dead patients were elderly people.

A total of 39 people who were injured in the fire are receiving treatment, of whom three are critically injured and 18 are in severe condition, the Chinese media said.

