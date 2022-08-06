PM denounces killing of Palestinians, terms Israeli act as terrorism, barbarism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in which ten Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were martyred.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said if impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which had targeted Palestinians without any care for the consequences.

