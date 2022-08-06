UrduPoint.com

PM Denounces Killing Of Palestinians, Terms Israeli Act As Terrorism, Barbarism

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 11:50 AM

PM denounces killing of Palestinians, terms Israeli act as terrorism, barbarism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in which ten Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were martyred.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said if impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which had targeted Palestinians without any care for the consequences.

"Martyrdom of 10 Palestinians including a 5-year-old girl in Gaza is latest act of Israeli terrorism.If impunity & barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which has targeted Palestinians without any care for consequences.Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes," the prime minister posted a tweet.

