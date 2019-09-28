UrduPoint.com
PM Departs For Home After Highlighting Kashmir Issue At UN

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 03:00 AM

PM departs for home after highlighting Kashmir issue at UN

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan left New York for home on Friday evening after leading the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister was seen off by Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi, the country's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan, and senior officials of Pakistan Mission to the UN.

During his hectic 7-day visit, who was on "Mission Kashmir", the prime minister addressed the 193-member Assembly, attended UN summit meetings, met a number of world leaders, addressed think-tanks and interacted with international media.

The focal point of the prime minister's whole visit was to internationalize the Kashmir dispute by highlighting the Indian oppression in the occupied Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of the revocation of special status of the territory.

During his meetings with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders, including the UN Secretary General António Guterres, the prime minister tried his utmost to shake the world's conscience towards the plight of the Kashmiri people and sought their role to force India to lift inhuman curfew and give Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, and special assistants Zulfiqar Bukhari and Dr Sania Nishtar.

