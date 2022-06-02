PM departs for home after three-day Turkey visit

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) , Jun 02 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday left here after completing his three-day official visit to Turkey.

Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus saw off the prime minister and his delegation at Ankara Esenboga Airport.

This was the maiden visit of the prime minister after assuming the office.

During the visit, the prime minister met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, foreign and trade ministers, besides addressing the business community of Turkey and Pakistan.