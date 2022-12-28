UrduPoint.com

PM Desires High-level Bahraini Participation In 'Resilient Pakistan' Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PM desires high-level Bahraini participation in 'Resilient Pakistan' conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday apprised King of the Kingdom of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the 'International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan', to be held in Geneva on 9th January next year, and requested a high-level participation from Bahrain.

The King of Bahrain expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan's response during its reconstruction and rehabilitation phase, after the climate-induced floods in the country.

During a telephonic conversation with King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the prime minister underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its cordial and historical relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Both the leaders also expressed satisfaction at close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral forums.

The King reciprocated the sentiments of the prime minister and reassured the desire of the Bahraini leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.

