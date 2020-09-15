UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Determined To Pursuing Motorway Incident To Conclusion, Getting Culprits Punished As Per Law

Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

PM determined to pursuing motorway incident to conclusion, getting culprits punished as per law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his commitment to pursue the recent motorway rape incident case to the conclusion and getting the culprits punished in accordance with the law.

He expressed the determination while presiding over a high level meeting here on the law and order situation in Punjab, availability and prices of essential goods and commodities, and the welfare projects.

Federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood and Faisal Vawda, Advisor to the Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar, Senator Faisal Javed , Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police (IGP) and senior officers were in attendance.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the law and order situation in the province, availability and prices of essential commodities, and the welfare projects.

The IGP gave a detailed briefing on major crimes, including murders, kidnappings, rape of children and women, sale of narcotics, betting, land grabbing mafia, and general law and order situation.

As the meeting was also briefed on the progress of recent motorway rape case, it was discussed and deliberated on the introduction of one emergency number throughout the country as well as the establishment of a central database of crimes.

The prime minister expressed his serious concern over the incidents of rape of children and women.

He ordered a strict crackdown against the narcotics sellers and land grabbing mafia.

Imran Khan also directed the provincial administration to ensure the availability of essential commodities, especially wheat.

The meeting was also briefed about Panahgahs (shelters) and Langar Khanas.

The prime minister said the provision of public facilities was aimed at serving the poor and destitute.

He especially instructed to take care of the self-respect of those visiting Panagahs and Langar Khanas with special focus on daily bread earners.

The prime minister also directed to establish more Panahgas and Langar Khanas as per the requirements.

He said provision of the facilities of justice, education and health; empowering the people at local level and giving them representation could ensure better governance and public service.

The prime minister made it clear that only the journey towards a welfare state was the journey towards the prosperity of nation.

