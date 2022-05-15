UrduPoint.com

PM Directs CM KP To Arrest Sikhs' Killers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PM directs CM KP to arrest Sikhs' killers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while strongly condemning the killing of two members of the Sikh community in Peshawar, directed the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits.

He also asked the chief minister to ensure steps for the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens particularly of the non-Muslims, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Moreover, prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased Ranjeet Singh and Kanwal Singh.

The prime minister observed that enmity with Pakistan was the reason behind this act of terrorism and expressed resolve to eliminate enemies of the country.

He also assured the bereaved families of the complete support of the Federal government.

