PM Directs For Emergency Measures After GB Lake Outburst Flooding

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the authorities concerned to immediately put in place all the required emergency measures to cope with the situation arising out in the wake of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from the Shishper Glacier in Gilgit Baltistan.

The directives were issued after damages were caused by the melting of Shishper glacier, gushing forth water in the downstream lake which inundated the surrounding areas.

The prime minister directed for shifting of the affected families and their movable articles to the safe areas and the supply of edible, medicines and other emergency equipment to the affected area, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the losses, the prime minister said that all possible steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of the affected residents.

He also summoned a report over the incident and directed for full assistance to the government of Gilgit Baltistan.

A directive was also issued for the provision of substitute access to the area after the crumbling of Hasan Abad bridge.

The prime minister directed for making of estimate regarding disruption of agriculture and potable water system in the area besides, two powerhouses which had also been affected.

He directed for immediate restoration of 700MW and 250MW powerhouses on war footing and said that its expenditures would be borne away by the Federal government.

The prime minister also summoned a report regarding damage caused to Karakorum Highway.

