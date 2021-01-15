UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Directs IG Punjab To Use Modern Tech To Control Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

PM directs IG Punjab to use modern tech to control crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Inspector General Police Punjab to utilize all resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Chairing a meeting on reforms and performance of Punjab Police here in Lahore, the Prime Minister stressed use of modern technology to control crimes.

Imran Khan emphasized on resolving the problems of citizens on merit and taking strict action against officials creating hurdles in the way to justice.

He regretted that political appointments were made in police during previous tenures, which impacted the performance of the department.

He said no one was above the law and asked the police personnel to not to succumb to any political influence or pressure.

He said the treatment of police on the basis of equality and law would lead to satisfaction of citizens and asked the IG Punjab to focus on improving the image of his department.

The Prime Minister said appointing honest officials at important positions had its impact reached till grassroots level and called for postings and transfers on the basis of merit only to ensure dispensation of justice.

He said nabbing big criminals gave a warning to little offenders to refrain from indulging in crimes.

The IG Punjab Inam Ghani briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on reforms related to Punjab Police and informed him that proposals on financial autonomy of police stations and mechanism on reconciliatory council had been presented to the Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and PM's Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Technology Punjab Progress Lead Criminals All From Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

26 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

38 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

49 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

1 hour ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.