PM Directs Immediate Evacuation Of Tourists On Emergency Basis

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 01:10 PM

KALAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to immediately evacuate tourists from the area who were trapped there after the link roads were damaged by recent flash floods.

Upon the direction of the prime minister, a helicopter arrived there to airlift the tourists on emergency basis. The prime minister directed for expediting the operation of shifting of the people to the safe areas.

The prime minister arrived here to review the losses and rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The prime minister also directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to restore the damaged roads on emergency basis.

On the occasion, the prime minister also met a number of people and tourists and inquired about their issues and assured that the Federal government would take all possible steps to assist them in this hour of need.

The prime minister said that he would be supervising all these measures.

