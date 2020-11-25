PM directs immediate provision of health cards to all residents of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for immediate provision of health cards to all residents of Punjab province.

The prime minister was briefed by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and high authorities over the health insurance throughout the province.

During the briefing, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, CM's Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM's Advisor on Interior Shahbaz Akbar, Punjab chief secretary and high officials were also present, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid briefed the prime minister over Sehat medicine cards, issuance of child and mother cards and the distribution process.

In a separate briefing, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat apprised the prime minister about the legislation carried by the provincial assembly so far.

Raja Basharat said the legislation passed by the provincial assembly had surpassed the ordinances in number while different laws had been amended after decades.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the provincial ministry and directed that special attention should be made on public welfare legislation.

The provincial minister also briefed the prime minister over making the cooperative department more efficient. The prime minister also directed for preparation of special package for increasing the agricultural yields of farmers.