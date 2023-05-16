UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Implementation Of Balochistan Commission's Recommendations

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PM directs implementation of Balochistan Commission's recommendations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Federal and provincial departments to ensure steps for the implementation of recommendations contained in the Commission's report, which was formed over the grievances of students of the Balochistan province.

A delegation of the Commission to enquire and investigate the grievances of the students of Balochistan called on the prime minister to brief him over their report and recommendations.

The prime minister assured that all steps would be taken to address the Baloch students' issues as they had been the national assets and the country's progress and development was linked with their prosperity.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Commission to furnish a comprehensive report with honesty and diligence, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Convenor of the Commission Sardar Akhtar Mengal (MNA) and members Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Afrasiab Khattak, Nasir Mehmood Khosa and Additional Secretary Senate Major (R) Syed Hasnain Haider.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarrar, PM's Adviser Ahad Cheema and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister further said the political leadership of the country was giving a message of peace, friendship and prosperity to the people of the province. All the issues of the province, including the missing persons, should be resolved by all the stakeholders collectively.

He stressed for taking up suitable steps, within the confines of the law and the Constitution, over the issue of missing persons.

Through adoption of a mechanism for partnership and close cooperation, national unity and progress could be ensured, he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan's progress and prosperity was linked with that of Balochistan and directed for ensuring provision of development funds to the province.

The government was striving to bring the womenfolk and the deprived segments of society into the mainstream of development, he maintained.

The Commission was established under the Islamabad High Court's directive during September 2022.

