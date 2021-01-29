PM directs strict action against land grabbers to stop exploitation of poor

Sahiwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed strict action against the mafia involved in illegal occupation of land so as to stop exploitation of the poor and weaker sections of the society.

The Prime Minister issued directives to the local administration to hold Open Kutchery (forums) every month for resolution of the public issues on priority basis.

He stated this while holding a meeting with parliamentarians and members from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf belonging to the Sahiwal Division during his visit to the city.

Those, who met the prime minister, included Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Malik Hauman Ahmed Langrial, Chaudhry Muhammad Nauraiz Shakoor, Sheikh Muhammad Chauhan, Malik Faisal Jalal Dhakoo, Mehr Irshad Hussain Kathia, Waheed Asghar Dogar Syed Muhammad Muzaffar Shah Khagga, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Faizullah Kamoka, Shakil Ahmed Niazi, Rana Aftab Ahmed, Nabeela Awan, Dr Mazhar Shirazi and Waseem Ramay.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar were also present in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed several issues, including political matters, public welfare, and development projects relating to health, education and agricultural sectors.

Imran Khan regretted that in the past, development funds were diverted to few cities of Punjab only, ignoring the entire province.

He recalled that the government faced fiscal deficit when it came to power, however its prudent policies improved the economy.

The parliamentarians presented proposals to the prime minister regarding relief for farmers keeping in view the agricultural importance of Sahiwal.

They also apprised the prime minister about the issue of land grabbing and the action taken against the persons involved.