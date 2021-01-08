PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders, profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed strict action against all those involved in illegal profiteering and hoarding of sugar across the country.

Chairing a meeting on prices and availability of sugar, the Prime Minister stressed for taking the action "without any discrimination" to ensure availability of essential commodities.

Imran Khan said profiteers and hoarders were the enemies of poor and did not deserve any concession.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant Dr Waqar Masood and senior officials.

The Chief Secretary Punjab, through video-link, gave a detailed briefing about the sugar produce, crushing and available stock in Punjab.

The Prime Minister was informed that to ensure ample availability of sugar stock at controlled prices, the video-link meetings among all Commissioners of Divisions and deputy commissioners of districts were being held on daily basis.

It was updated that action had been taken against those involved in under-weighing of commodities and profiteers, while 79 persons had been arrested besides 190 First Information Reports (FIR) registered.